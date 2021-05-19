One seriously injured in crash at busy Port Royal intersection Tuesday night

A vehicle involved in Tuesday’s crash near the intersection of Robert Smalls Parkway and Savannah Highway. City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department Facebook Page

One person was seriously injured in a crash just before 9 p.m. Tuesday in Port Royal, the town’s police department reported.

The crash, which involved two vehicles near Robert Smalls Parkway and Savannah Highway, injured at least two people. One was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, a fire official said.

One of the vehicles had a small fire in the engine compartment, but firefighters doused it quickly, said Ross Vezin, a spokesperson for the City of Beaufort and Town of Port Royal Fire Department.

The wreck was cleared by 10 p.m. by the department’s Battalion one, Engine Companies three and four, the Port Royal Police Department and Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services.