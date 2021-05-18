Traffic

Traffic Alert: Lanes closed after a crash on Highway 170 near Argent Boulevard

This story has been updated with details from the crash.

A crash on S.C. 170 that injured at least one person just before 4 p.m. Tuesday caused delays.

The two-vehicle accident near Argent Boulevard in Okatie was blocking the right westbound and eastbound lanes of Highway 170, said Maj. Bob Bromage with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to Jasper County Fire Rescue Lieutenant Lucas.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office and Jasper County Fire Rescue worked to clear the wreckage and cautioned drivers in the area to expect delays. The wreck was cleared before just 5 p.m.

