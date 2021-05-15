Traffic alert: Lanes closed after crash on Robert Smalls Parkway near Beaufort

An accident involving two vehicles occurred at the intersection of Robert Smalls Parkway and Ambrose Run around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

At 1 p.m., all westbound lanes of Robert Smalls were blocked by vehicles involved in the accident and emergency vehicles. Westbound traffic was being routed through the median and onto Ambrose Run.

By 1:15 p.m., the crash had been cleared, according to a subsequent news release.