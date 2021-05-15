Traffic

Traffic alert: Lanes closed after crash on Robert Smalls Parkway near Beaufort

An accident involving two vehicles occurred at the intersection of Robert Smalls Parkway and Ambrose Run around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

At 1 p.m., all westbound lanes of Robert Smalls were blocked by vehicles involved in the accident and emergency vehicles. Westbound traffic was being routed through the median and onto Ambrose Run.

By 1:15 p.m., the crash had been cleared, according to a subsequent news release.

Profile Image of Katherine Kokal
Katherine Kokal
Katherine Kokal graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism and joined The Island Packet newsroom in 2018. Before moving to the Lowcountry, she worked as an interviewer and translator at a nonprofit in Barcelona and at two NPR member stations. At The Island Packet, Katherine covers Hilton Head Island’s government, environment, development, beaches and the all-important Loggerhead Sea Turtle. She has earned South Carolina Press Association Awards for in-depth reporting, government beat reporting, business beat reporting, growth and development reporting, food writing and for her use of social media.
