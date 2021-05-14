2-vehicle crash ties up traffic on SC 170 in Okatie Friday afternoon. Injuries reported

UPDATE: Lanes have reopened as of about 3:45 p.m., according to S.C Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye.

A crash between two vehicles on S.C. 170 is blocking traffic on Friday afternoon and has shut down one lane heading east toward Beaufort, according to authorities.

The S.C. Highway Patrol traffic map states the crash was reported just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of S.C. 170 and Cherry Point Road. The crash has resulted in injuries, according to the map.

A news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says traffic is being directed around the site of the crash.

Jasper County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and asked for assistance from the Bluffton Township Fire District.

