Crashes on SC 170 toward Beaufort and Hilton Head bridge cause morning commute headaches

A pair of Monday morning crashes on Beaufort County roadways shut off lanes of traffic and slowed commuters, according to authorities.

A line of cars stretched from both Tanger outlets on U.S. 278 to the Hilton Head Island bridges after a three-vehicle crash was reported close to 8:15 a.m. in an eastbound lane onto the island.

There were minor injuries, said Randy Hunter with the Bluffton Fire District. Responders worked to remove the cars from the bridge, as the left lane was closed off.

Another crash reported close to 7 a.m. on S.C. 170 in Okatie had all lanes of eastbound traffic shut down, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office traffic alert said.

The crash involved two cars, one of which was flipped on its side as a result of the crash.

It has since been cleared and both drivers were taken to “a local hospital” to be evaluated for injuries, said Maj. Bob Bromage with the Sheriff’s Office.

As of 8:54 a.m., the agency has not said the crashes have been cleared.

