Section of Hilton Head’s Arrow Road to be closed for repaving. Here are the details

A heavily traveled road on Hilton Head’s south end will be resurfaced this week, and the work could disrupt typical traffic patterns.

Arrow Road is scheduled to be closed to through traffic for the repaving between Archer Road and Helmsman Way from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Access will be permitted only for those going to addresses within the work zone, according to a news release from the Town of Hilton Head.

Drivers are being asked to use Palmetto Bay Road instead.

The timeline for the work being done by APAC-Atlantic Inc. may be affected by the weather.