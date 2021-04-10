Construction on major Bluffton roads to close lanes next week. Here’s where to avoid

If you’re planning to drive on Bluffton’s major thoroughfares next week, you’ll want to give yourself extra time.

Road construction during the day will cause lane closures on Bluffton Parkway and Buckwalter Parkway while crews work on the asphalt on the roads.

The areas affected on Bluffton Parkway will be between Buck Island Road and Buckwalter Parkway around Rose Hill, Pinecrest and the new Hilton Head Christian Academy campus.

All of Buckwalter Parkway will be affected by the construction — from Fording Island Road to May River Road — according to a news release from Pavement Technology Inc.

The intersection of Bluffton Parkway and Buckwalter Parkway as seen on Jan. 8, 2021. Kacen Bayless kbayless@islandpacket.com

The news release didn’t include information about which lanes or directions will be affected by the lane closures.

To avoid the construction, drivers can use Buck Island Road or Fording Island Road.

The work is expected to affect the area from April 12 through April 18, but could be delayed due to weather.

Road construction will impact drivers elsewhere in Beaufort County, too.

Road work will cause lane closures on Highway 17 to Charleston on Thursday and Friday, according to a news release from Truluck Construction Inc.

Crews will close lanes during the day at the interchange between U.S. 21 and Highway 17 where Charleston-bound travelers may face delays.