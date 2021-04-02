Traffic

Armored vehicle overturns in Port Royal, blocking traffic near Broad River Bridge

An armored vehicle overturned on S.C. Highway 170 near the intersection with Savannah Highway in Port Royal on Friday afternoon, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.

All westbound lanes of S.C. 170 are blocked, according to a tweet the sheriff’s office sent out at 2:41 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, sheriff’s office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said. He said Port Royal emergency vehicles were responding to the incident, near the Broad River Bridge.

Drivers can expect delays while the accident is cleared. They can avoid the area by taking Castlerock Road to Savannah Highway.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.

Profile Image of Kate Hidalgo Bellows
Kate Hidalgo Bellows
Kate Hidalgo Bellows covers workforce and livability issues in Beaufort County for The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. A graduate of the University of Virginia and a native of Fairfax City, Virginia, she moved to the Lowcountry to write for The Island Packet as a Report for America corps member in May 2020. She has written for The New York Times, The Patriot-News, and Charlottesville Tomorrow, and is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.
  Comments  
