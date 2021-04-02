Armored vehicle overturns in Port Royal, blocking traffic near Broad River Bridge

An armored vehicle overturned on S.C. Highway 170 near the intersection with Savannah Highway in Port Royal on Friday afternoon, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said.

All westbound lanes of S.C. 170 are blocked, according to a tweet the sheriff’s office sent out at 2:41 p.m.

No injuries have been reported, sheriff’s office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said. He said Port Royal emergency vehicles were responding to the incident, near the Broad River Bridge.

Drivers can expect delays while the accident is cleared. They can avoid the area by taking Castlerock Road to Savannah Highway.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.