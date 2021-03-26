Traffic

Did you see that? Mobile home on shoulder near Hilton Head bridges for more than a day

Commuters between Bluffton and Hilton Head Island are used to seeing things while they’re on the bridges.

Sometimes it’s a dolphin jumping below.

Other times it’s counting how many Ohio and Pennsylvania license plates you pass while rubbernecking the latest crash.

The past 24 hours or so, it’s been a mobile home left on the shoulder of westbound U.S. 278.

Passersby said the home has been there since late Thursday afternoon, and for most of Friday afternoon, people were attempting some sort of mechanical work on the building.

A spokesperson with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the department checked to see who owned the home and the trailer is expected to be moved by Saturday morning. Repairs must be made to a part of the mobile home before it is able to be moved safely.

