Traffic

Get ready to move slowly: Heavy traffic on Hilton Head bridges Wednesday morning

Traffic is moving slowly on the eastbound Hilton Head Island bridges.

Google Maps shows a delay of 48 minutes and traffic backed up to Malphrus Road in Bluffton.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that all lanes of U.S. 278 are open.

Google Maps shows a minor crash on the bridges Wednesday morning.

This story will be updated.

Profile Image of Katherine Kokal
Katherine Kokal
Katherine Kokal graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism and joined The Island Packet newsroom in 2018. Before moving to the Lowcountry, she worked as an interviewer and translator at a nonprofit in Barcelona and at NPR member stations WUWM in Wisconsin and KBIA in Missouri. At The Island Packet, Katherine covers Hilton Head Island’s environment, social issues, beaches, development, government and the all-important Loggerhead Sea Turtle. She has earned South Carolina Press Association Awards for in-depth reporting, government beat reporting, growth and development reporting and food writing.
  Comments  
