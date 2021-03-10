Get ready to move slowly: Heavy traffic on Hilton Head bridges Wednesday morning

Katherine Kokal graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism and joined The Island Packet newsroom in 2018. Before moving to the Lowcountry, she worked as an interviewer and translator at a nonprofit in Barcelona and at NPR member stations WUWM in Wisconsin and KBIA in Missouri. At The Island Packet, Katherine covers Hilton Head Island’s environment, social issues, beaches, development, government and the all-important Loggerhead Sea Turtle. She has earned South Carolina Press Association Awards for in-depth reporting, government beat reporting, growth and development reporting and food writing.
