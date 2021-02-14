Traffic

1 dead in Saturday crash on SC 170 in Okatie that set car ablaze

A Saturday crash on SC 170 left one driver dead, according to a South Carolina Highway Patrol release.

The collision between a 2018 Chevrolet Trax and a 2012 Mazda 3, occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday on Okatie Highway/SC 170, near Lowcountry Drive.

The driver of the 2018 Chevrolet Trax, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, is deceased. The Chevrolet caught fire after the two cars collided, per the release.

Beaufort County Coroner David Ott did not immediately return a call for comment on the deceased individual Sunday.

The driver of the Mazda 3 was transported to Savannah’s Memorial Health for their injuries. As of Sunday, Trooper Tyler Tidwell with S.C. Highway Patrol did not have an update on the condition of the injured driver.

The crash is still being investigated by the S.C. Highway Patrol. Tidwell said Sunday it’s unknown what direction each car was traveling in.

