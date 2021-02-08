Traffic

Crash on SC 170 shuts down lanes of traffic near Okatie on Monday. Expect delays

UPDATE: As of about 9:35 a.m., the crash on S.C. 170 has been cleared, and all lanes are open.

A crash on S.C. 170 in Okatie near Argent Boulevard has shut down lanes of traffic on Monday morning as emergency officials work to clear the crash.

S.C. Highway Patrol received the call for the crash at 8:15 a.m., according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety traffic dashboard.

All westbound lanes are blocked off, according to a traffic alert.

Profile Image of Jake Shore
Jake Shore
Jake Shore is a senior writer covering breaking news for The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. He covers crime and the courts system in Beaufort and Jasper Counties. Jake originally comes from sunny California and attended school at Fordham University in New York City.
