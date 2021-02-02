1 injured in rollover crash that closed Bluffton intersection Tuesday, fire officials say

One person was injured in a rollover crash at the intersection of Bluffton Parkway and Simmonsville Road Tuesday morning, according to alerts from the Bluffton Police Department and Bluffton Township Fire District.

The crash involved two cars and happened around 11:15 a.m. It closed the intersection for about 30 minutes.

Onlookers originally suspected someone was trapped in the vehicle but once fire crews arrived on the scene, they found no sign of any passengers being trapped.

One person was transported to the hospital for their injuries, the fire department’s post says.

Officers were redirecting traffic at the lunch hour and clearing the crash.

Google Maps showed heavy traffic in the area while the intersection was closed.

The Bluffton Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash, according to a post from the fire department.