Traffic

Driver killed after crashing into tree off US 278 in Jasper Co. Sunday

A driver was killed Sunday evening after crashing into a tree on U.S. 278 in Jasper County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said the driver was headed east on U.S. 278 near Calf Pen Bay Rd. around 7:15 p.m. when the 2017 GMC truck went off the road and struck a tree. The driver was taken to Coastal Carolina Hospital, where the person later died.

The driver, whose identity was not immediately available Monday morning, was not wearing a seat belt, officials said. No other vehicles or passengers were involved.

The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Profile Image of Kate Hidalgo Bellows
Kate Hidalgo Bellows
Kate Hidalgo Bellows covers workforce and livability issues in Beaufort County for The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. A graduate of the University of Virginia and a native of Fairfax City, Virginia, she moved to the Lowcountry to write for The Island Packet as a Report for America corps member in May 2020. She has written for The New York Times, The Patriot-News, and Charlottesville Tomorrow, and is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.
