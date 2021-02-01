Driver killed after crashing into tree off US 278 in Jasper Co. Sunday

A driver was killed Sunday evening after crashing into a tree on U.S. 278 in Jasper County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said the driver was headed east on U.S. 278 near Calf Pen Bay Rd. around 7:15 p.m. when the 2017 GMC truck went off the road and struck a tree. The driver was taken to Coastal Carolina Hospital, where the person later died.

The driver, whose identity was not immediately available Monday morning, was not wearing a seat belt, officials said. No other vehicles or passengers were involved.

The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.