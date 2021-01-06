Traffic
Traffic alert: One lane on Hilton Head bridges will be closed Wednesday morning
If you’re heading to Hilton Head Island on Wednesday morning, be sure to leave a few minutes early.
The right eastbound lane of U.S. 278 will be closed for maintenance on the Hilton Head bridges, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The lane will be closed starting at 9:30 a.m., the release said, but did not say when the work was expected to be completed or what work was being done.
Traffic was sparse as of 9:15 a.m., but delays are expected.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
