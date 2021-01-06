Traffic

Traffic alert: One lane on Hilton Head bridges will be closed Wednesday morning

If you’re heading to Hilton Head Island on Wednesday morning, be sure to leave a few minutes early.

The right eastbound lane of U.S. 278 will be closed for maintenance on the Hilton Head bridges, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The lane will be closed starting at 9:30 a.m., the release said, but did not say when the work was expected to be completed or what work was being done.

Traffic was sparse as of 9:15 a.m., but delays are expected.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Profile Image of Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson typically covers stories in northern Beaufort County, Jasper County, and Hampton County. She first joined The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette in 2018 as a crime and breaking news reporter. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was the editor-in-chief of the daily student newspaper. Lana was also a fellow at the University of South Carolina’s Media Law School in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service