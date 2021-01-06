Traffic alert: One lane on Hilton Head bridges will be closed Wednesday morning

If you’re heading to Hilton Head Island on Wednesday morning, be sure to leave a few minutes early.

The right eastbound lane of U.S. 278 will be closed for maintenance on the Hilton Head bridges, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The lane will be closed starting at 9:30 a.m., the release said, but did not say when the work was expected to be completed or what work was being done.

Traffic was sparse as of 9:15 a.m., but delays are expected.

This story will be updated when more information is available.