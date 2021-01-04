All lanes of Okatie Highway blocked in afternoon crash. Multiple injuries reported

An afternoon crash on S.C. 170 resulted in multiple injuries and caused all lanes to be blocked off in Okatie, according to authorities.

The crash took place at 3:52 p.m. near Snake Road on S.C. 170. It was a head-on collision between two cars, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage.

He said there are injuries, but the severity and number is not yet known.

The Bluffton Fire District reported there are “multiple injuries,” according to Capt. Randy Hunter.

Hunter said one person was entrapped and is being flown to a local trauma center.

One vehicle was overturned.

S.C. Highway Patrol is on the scene and will investigate the crash, said Bromage. The Sheriff’s Office, Bluffton Fire, and Jasper County Fire Rescue are also there to assist.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts may be unclear and details may change as the story develops. Our reporters are trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Refresh this page later for the most up-to-date report.