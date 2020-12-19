Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
1 person transported to hospital after Friday night crash at Bluffton intersection

A crash at the intersection of Bluffton Parkway and Burnt Church Road sent one person to the hospital Friday evening, according to authorities.

At around 7:30 p.m., Bluffton Fire and Beaufort County EMS were dispatched to the scene and found one person entrapped in their vehicle, said Bluffton Township Fire District Capt. Randy Hunter.

The person was “quickly” freed from the vehicle and transported by ground to a local hospital, Hunter said.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

