Slowdown on May River Road after truck turns over in Okatie traffic circle

A loaded dump truck overturned Monday afternoon at the traffic circle at May River Road and S.C. 170 in Okatie, according to a post on the Bluffton Police Department’s Facebook page at 3:30 p.m.

Officers were directing traffic, and eastbound vehicles were being re-routed down New Riverside Drive, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency vehicles were on the scene, the news release said. There was no information available about injuries.

Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

Google Maps showed traffic building in the area around the traffic circle.

Profile Image of Lisa Wilson
Lisa Wilson
Lisa Wilson is a reporter for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette covering restaurant and retail business openings and closings along with occasional breaking news. The 26-year newsroom veteran has worked for papers in Louisiana and Mississippi and is happy to call the Lowcountry home.
