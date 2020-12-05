Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Major Bluffton road closed Saturday morning for town’s ‘reverse’ Christmas parade

Bluffton’s May River Road is closed Saturday morning for a reverse Christmas parade.

The parade runs from 10 a.m. until noon between Calhoun and Heyward Streets.

Drivers will be able to see floats and groups spreading holiday cheer lining the road during the parade.

If you’re not attending the parade, use Bluffton Parkway instead of May River Road to get past Old Town Bluffton.

BlufftonChristmasParade.jpg
Bluffton Reverse Christmas Parade route Town of Bluffton
How the reverse parade works

Rather than large groups of spectators gathering along town streets, they will drive by the parade entrants and remain in their vehicles due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Parade floats and groups are positioned a minimum of 10 feet from the next entrant and a safe distance from any traveling vehicles.

No candy or promotional items may be distributed during the parade.

If you don’t want to get in the car, the town has posted a livestream of the event on its Facebook page.

Bluffton Christmas Tree

The town’s Christmas tree was officially lit on Friday.

An online ceremony took the place of the traditional live ceremony and can be viewed on the town’s Facebook page.

BlufftonChristmasTree.jpg
The Town of Bluffton’s Christmas Tree in Martin Family Park. It was officially lit in a livestream ceremony Dec. 4 Town of Bluffton
