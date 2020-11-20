Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Traffic alert! Disabled vehicle on Hilton Head bridges slowing Friday morning commute

Traffic flowing onto Hilton Head Island was moving slowly on Friday morning because of a “disabled” vehicle on the first bridge, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

More than an hour later around 8:45 a.m., the traffic was still congested in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 278 from Bluffton to Hilton Head, but the vehicle was removed from the bridge.

This story is breaking and will be updated when more information is available.

Lana Ferguson typically covers stories in northern Beaufort County, Jasper County, and Sun City-Hilton Head. She first joined The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette in 2018 as a crime and breaking news reporter. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was the editor-in-chief of the daily student newspaper. Lana was also a fellow at the University of South Carolina’s Media Law School in 2019. Support my work with a digital subscription
