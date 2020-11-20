Traffic alert! Disabled vehicle on Hilton Head bridges slowing Friday morning commute

Traffic flowing onto Hilton Head Island was moving slowly on Friday morning because of a “disabled” vehicle on the first bridge, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.

More than an hour later around 8:45 a.m., the traffic was still congested in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 278 from Bluffton to Hilton Head, but the vehicle was removed from the bridge.

This story is breaking and will be updated when more information is available.