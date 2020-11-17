3 injured in crash that shut down most lanes of US 278 on Hilton Head, police say

A two-car crash on U.S. 278 and Spanish Wells Road on Hilton Head Island closed most lanes of the island’s major thoroughfare Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. and closed the left and center lanes of both eastbound and westbound U.S. 278, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Three people were transported to the hospital by ambulance for evaluation of injuries, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said.

The crash happened when a car traveling eastbound on U.S. 278 collided with a car crossing the intersection traveling from Old Wild Horse Road to Spanish Wells Road, Bromage said.

The cause of the crash is being investigated, he said.

The vehicles in the crash were removed from the road around 9:15 a.m., but the backed up traffic still stretched into Bluffton.

Google Maps showed a 49-minute delay as of 9:15 a.m.

This story will be updated.