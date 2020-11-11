Downed power line closes off part of S.C. 170, takes out traffic lights in Bluffton

A downed power line has shut off all traffic on part of S.C. 170 and deactivated some traffic lights on Buckwalter Parkway, according to authorities.

The stretch of road on S.C. 170 between Old Miller Road and Buckwalter Parkway is closed to all traffic temporarily, according to Bluffton Township Fire District Capt. Randy Hunter.

Traffic is shut off on this part of S.C. 170 after a power line went down on November 11, 2020, according to authorities. Google Maps

He said a tree brought the power line down. Bluffton fire and police officials are on scene to remove the tree. The power company arrived to fix the line, he said.

The outage has also caused traffic lights on Buckwalter Parkway to go out.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.