2 transported to hospital after crash shuts down Bluffton road off SC 170
A head-on crash sent two drivers to the hospital late Tuesday afternoon and shut down a Bluffton road off of S.C. 170, according to authorities.
At around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, fire officials and police worked to free a driver who was entrapped in their car after a crash on Palmetto Bluff Road, said Bluffton Township Fire District Capt. Randy Hunter.
Hunter said the road will stay closed until 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. while they work to clear the scene.
The crash occurred a quarter of a mile from S.C. 170.
The Bluffton Police Department is investigating the crash.
