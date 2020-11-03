Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
2 transported to hospital after crash shuts down Bluffton road off SC 170

A head-on crash sent two drivers to the hospital late Tuesday afternoon and shut down a Bluffton road off of S.C. 170, according to authorities.

At around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, fire officials and police worked to free a driver who was entrapped in their car after a crash on Palmetto Bluff Road, said Bluffton Township Fire District Capt. Randy Hunter.

Hunter said the road will stay closed until 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. while they work to clear the scene.

The crash occurred a quarter of a mile from S.C. 170.

The Bluffton Police Department is investigating the crash.

Profile Image of Jake Shore
Jake Shore
Jake Shore is a senior writer covering breaking news for The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. He covers crime and the courts system in Beaufort and Jasper Counties. Jake originally comes from sunny California and attended school at Fordham University in New York City.
