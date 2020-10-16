Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Crash blocks three lanes of SC 170 in Okatie during Friday afternoon rush hour

A two-car crash on S.C. 170 at Okatie Park Circle in Okatie has backed up traffic Friday afternoon.

One person was injured and is being transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, according to Maj. Bob Bromage, spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Both eastbound lanes and the left westbound lane of S.C. 170 are blocked as of 4 p.m., according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Three ambulances, two firetrucks and several police were on the scene of the crash, an employee at Webster’s Marine told The Island Packet.

The crash happened in the lanes heading toward Beaufort, and the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies are rerouting traffic via Snake Road and Old Bailey Road, Bromage said.

Drivers can expect delays in the area.

Google Maps is showing a 15-minute delay during Friday afternoon rush hour.

This story will be updated.

