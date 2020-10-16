Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Traffic alert: Crash on Fording Island Road in Bluffton shuts down westbound lanes

A two-car crash on Fording Island Road in Bluffton near Sheridan Park Circle blocked westbound lanes on the highway Friday afternoon.

One person was transported to the hospital to be evaluated for injuries, according to Maj. Bob Bromage, spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

As of 3:10 p.m., the crash was cleared but westbound traffic was still moving slowly, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

For around 30 minutes, the left and center lanes were blocked.

Emergency vehicles were on the scene to remove the vehicles from the roadway, Bromage said.

Drivers in the area can still expect at least a 10-minute delay, according to Google Maps.

Drivers can avoid the area by using Bluffton Parkway.

This story will be updated.

