Traffic alert: Crash on I-95 shuts down all southbound lanes near Ridgeland

A crash on I-95 Wednesday afternoon shut down all southbound lanes on the highway.

The crash happened one mile south of Exit 21 in Ridgeland.

South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras show traffic at a near standstill. The website reported at 3:50 p.m. that the average car speed was 3 mph.

Google Maps showed a 52-minute slowdown at 3:50 p.m.

Drivers commenting on the Waze traffic app said the crash involved a flipped vehicle blocking both lanes.

This story will be updated.

