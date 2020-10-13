Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
2 injured in multi-vehicle crash near Talmadge Bridge in Jasper Co. Tuesday morning

A three-vehicle accident on U.S. 17 near Savannah’s Talmadge Memorial Bridge resulted in two people being transported to the hospital with injuries Tuesday morning, according to Jasper County Fire-Rescue spokesperson Lt. Garrett Lucas.

First responders, including the S.C. Highway Patrol and the Levy Fire Department, were called to the crash around 7:50 a.m., Lucas said.

Two of the cars involved sustained severe damage, he added.

A spokesperson for the Highway Patrol, which investigates vehicle accidents, could not immediately be reached Tuesday morning.

The wreck backed up traffic on the highway connecting Jasper County to Savannah. Lucas reported that the lanes have since been cleared.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

Profile Image of Lucas Smolcic Larson
Lucas Smolcic Larson
Lucas Smolcic Larson joined The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette as a projects reporter in 2019, after graduating from Brown University. He previously contributed to investigations as an intern at The Washington Post and the Investigative Reporting Workshop in Washington D.C. Lucas hails from central Pennsylvania and speaks Spanish and Portuguese.
Profile Image of Jake Shore
Jake Shore
Jake Shore is a senior writer covering breaking news for The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. He covers crime and the courts system in Beaufort and Jasper Counties. Jake originally comes from sunny California and attended school at Fordham University in New York City.
