Traffic
2 injured in multi-vehicle crash near Talmadge Bridge in Jasper Co. Tuesday morning
A three-vehicle accident on U.S. 17 near Savannah’s Talmadge Memorial Bridge resulted in two people being transported to the hospital with injuries Tuesday morning, according to Jasper County Fire-Rescue spokesperson Lt. Garrett Lucas.
First responders, including the S.C. Highway Patrol and the Levy Fire Department, were called to the crash around 7:50 a.m., Lucas said.
Two of the cars involved sustained severe damage, he added.
A spokesperson for the Highway Patrol, which investigates vehicle accidents, could not immediately be reached Tuesday morning.
The wreck backed up traffic on the highway connecting Jasper County to Savannah. Lucas reported that the lanes have since been cleared.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
Comments