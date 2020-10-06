Afternoon traffic being re-routed after crash on Beaufort County bridge shuts down lanes

A crash on a Beaufort County bridge shut down lanes and is causing afternoon traffic to be re-routed, according to officials.

Two vehicles crashed on Tuesday afternoon on the J. E. McTeer bridge between Port Royal and Lady’s Island, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage.

Both lanes heading toward Lady’s Island are blocked, and traffic is being directed onto the shoulder of the bridge.

Bromage said EMS is evaluating for injuries.

This story will be updated with the latest information.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.