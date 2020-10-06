Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Afternoon traffic being re-routed after crash on Beaufort County bridge shuts down lanes

A crash on a Beaufort County bridge shut down lanes and is causing afternoon traffic to be re-routed, according to officials.

Two vehicles crashed on Tuesday afternoon on the J. E. McTeer bridge between Port Royal and Lady’s Island, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage.

Both lanes heading toward Lady’s Island are blocked, and traffic is being directed onto the shoulder of the bridge.

Bromage said EMS is evaluating for injuries.

This story will be updated with the latest information.

Profile Image of Jake Shore
Jake Shore
Jake Shore is a senior writer covering breaking news for The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. He covers crime and the courts system in Beaufort and Jasper Counties. Jake originally comes from sunny California and attended school at Fordham University in New York City.
