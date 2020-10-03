Update: Driver killed in Alljoy Road crash Friday night identified as Bluffton man

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include the identify of the victim.

The driver of a vehicle traveling east on Alljoy Road in Bluffton was killed Friday night when it ran off the road and struck a ditch, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The driver was identified as 38-year-old Earl Hubbard III of Bluffton, according to Beaufort County Deputy Coroner Jason Grabill.

Hubbard was driving a 2011 Ford pickup truck and the single-vehicle accident happened just before 10 p.m., according to Grabill and the Highway Patrol. Hubbard was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

An autopsy is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sunday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina. The coroner’s office cannot release the official cause of death until it is complete, Grabill said.

The crash is under investigation by the Highway Patrol.