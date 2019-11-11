Traffic

Driver dies after truck crashes into tree, catches fire in Ridgeland, Highway Patrol says

One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident Monday morning on Morgandollar Road in Ridgeland, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash, which occurred around 8:15 a.m. near Log Haul Road, involved a Chevrolet pickup truck that was hauling a trailer, Highway Patrol spokesperson Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said.

The pickup was traveling east on Morgandollar Road when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree, he said. The truck then caught fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear whether he or she was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

A call to the Jasper County Coroner’s Office about the driver’s identification was not immediately returned.

