2 people injured after crash with semi-truck in Beaufort. Fuel on road causing delays

Two people were injured after a semi-truck and a Honda vehicle collided Tuesday morning on Highway 21 near the Marine Corps Air Station in Beaufort, officials say.

The two people were transported to a nearby hospital with “non-critical” injuries, Burton Fire District spokesperson Capt. Dan Byrne said.

He said there was a lot of fuel on the road from the crash, so it would take time to clean it up.

First responders were working to reroute traffic, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Bob Bromage said.

Because all lanes of Highway 21 were blocked, southbound traffic was rerouted onto Laurel Bay Road and northbound was redirected onto Roseida Road, Bromage said.

Traffic was heavy in the area around 9 a.m., according to Google Maps.