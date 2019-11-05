Crash on Hilton Head’s US 278 injures 1, close intersection near polling place

A crash on Hilton Head Island sent one woman to the hospital and closed the intersection of U.S. 278 and Beach City Road Tuesday morning, according to news releases from the Town of Hilton Head Island and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 1 a.m., a car traveling westbound on U.S. 278 near Beach City Road went off the highway and hit a traffic light pole, the release said.

A female driver was transported by ambulance to Hilton Head Hospital with minor injuries, according to Maj. Bob Bromage with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash severely damaged the overhead light pole, and the intersection was closed as crews worked to repair the pole, Bromage said.

Eastbound drivers looking to take a left turn onto Beach City Road and westbound U.S. 278 drivers are being rerouted to Mathews Drive or side streets, the release said.

Voters in two Hilton Head districts — 2B and 3 — will need to use side streets to access their polling place at the Hilton Head Library.

There is no estimate of when the intersection will be reopened.

A traffic light pole (center) was damaged in a crash early Tuesday morning. Crews are working to fix it as the driver of the car who hit it is in the hospital with minor injuries. Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

In a separate crash Monday evening, two cars collided as they were heading westbound on U.S. 278 near Squire Pope Road around 6:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

There were minor injuries in the crash, although no one was transported to the hospital, Bromage said.

Eastbound lanes were briefly closed as tow trucks came to the scene.