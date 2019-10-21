Garbage truck fire on US 278 in Bluffton backs up Monday traffic, fire dept says

Traffic was stalled on U.S. 278 Monday morning after a garbage truck caught fire at the intersection of U.S. 278 and Burnt Church Road in Bluffton, according to traffic cameras and Capt. Lee Levesque of the Bluffton Township Fire District.

The engine fire broke out around 10:30 a.m., and two fire engines responded to the scene.

The truck’s driver made it out of the vehicle without any injuries, Levesque said.

Westbound traffic was backed up due to the incident — the right hand lane and turning lane were closed for over 45 minutes, according to traffic cameras.

The garbage truck was smoking but no flames were spotted, Levesque said.

Two Bluffton fire engines fight smoke coming from a garbage truck on U.S. 278 and Burnt Church Road in Bluffton Beaufort County traffic cameras