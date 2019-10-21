Two weeks of lane closures ahead on popular route to Savannah, I-95. Here’s where

Lane closures are coming for the next two weeks on U.S. 17 — a popular route between I-95 and Savannah.

Daytime and nighttime lane closures are planned for the highway, also known as S.C. 170 and Speedway Boulevard, between I-95 and the intersection with South Okatie Highway, or S.C. 315.

The lane closures are to allow for paving and for work on the road’s shoulder, according to a news release from Preferred Materials, the construction company performing the work.

Preferred Materials will be working on the 8.9-mile stretch of highway from Oct. 20 through Nov. 1, project manager Blake Martin told The Island Packet on Monday.

The lane closures will affect both northbound and southbound traffic.

The area affected by upcoming paving work on U.S. 17 Google Maps, screenshot