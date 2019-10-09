New deadline for comments on Hilton Head bridge project. How to tell SCDOT what you think

SHARE COPY LINK

The public will have one week longer to provide feedback about the biggest construction project on Hilton Head Island in recent memory.

Town of Hilton Head Island officials announced Wednesday that the S.C. Department of Transportation will formally accept feedback on the U.S. 278 corridor project until Oct. 25.

Comments may be submitted online at the SCDOT website.

In September, SCDOT announced six potential arrangements for the U.S. 278 corridor, which runs from Moss Creek Drive on the mainland to the entrance to the Cross Island Parkway. The alternatives include everything from adding an underpass on Pinckney Island to building two new bridges.

SCDOT project managers will take public comments about how the alternatives would impact wildlife, historic neighborhoods and combat noise into account as they decide the preferred plan for the corridor, which will be announced in fall 2020.

Town officials from Hilton Head will hold a public meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the Hilton Head Island Public Library (11 Beach City Road) to present the six plans.

There will be no new information at the Oct. 17 meeting, but officials from SCDOT will be at the session to explain the project and receive written comments, according to a news release from the town.