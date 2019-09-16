Wreck blocking all westbound lanes of U.S. 278 in Okatie. Traffic heavy in both directions

Traffic cameras show traffic directed through grass as crash blocks US 278 in Okatie The westbound lanes of U.S. 278 are blocked near Okatie Center Boulevard due to a crash. Law enforcement was directing traffic through the grass around the crash just before noon on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The westbound lanes of U.S. 278 are blocked near Okatie Center Boulevard due to a crash. Law enforcement was directing traffic through the grass around the crash just before noon on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

A vehicle accident on U.S. 278 in Okatie blocked westbound lanes of the highway around noon on Monday.

Vehicles could be seen on traffic cameras being moved around the scene of the crash through the grassy median.

Major Bob Bromage, spokesman for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, said two cars were involved, and EMS responded the scene for possible injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was also responding to the scene.

Google Maps showed heavy traffic from the scene of the wreck westbound along U.S. 278 beyond the S.C. 170 exit. Traffic also was heavy in the eastbound lanes past Sun City.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.