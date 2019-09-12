Traffic
Construction coming to popular route between Savannah and Bluffton. Here’s the detour
Top 10 intersections with the most accidents in Beaufort County
Commuters who use S.C. 315 in Jasper County to travel between Bluffton and Savannah should expect to see delays and possibly heavier traffic for more than a month, starting Sunday.
Blythe Construction is reconstructing an almost 2-mile portion of S.C. 315 from U.S. 17 to Shad Road, a news release from the company said. Traffic will be detoured to S.C. 170, Freedom Parkway, until Oct. 31, the release said. The company advised drivers to avoid traveling toward U.S. 17 because it will be blocked to through traffic.
Comments