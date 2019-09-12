Construction coming to popular route between Savannah and Bluffton. Here’s the detour

Top 10 intersections with the most accidents in Beaufort County The South Carolina Department of Public Safety logged 14,383 traffic collisions in Beaufort County, SC between January 2015 to June 2019. Here are the intersections that saw the highest number of accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The South Carolina Department of Public Safety logged 14,383 traffic collisions in Beaufort County, SC between January 2015 to June 2019. Here are the intersections that saw the highest number of accidents.

Commuters who use S.C. 315 in Jasper County to travel between Bluffton and Savannah should expect to see delays and possibly heavier traffic for more than a month, starting Sunday.

Blythe Construction is reconstructing an almost 2-mile portion of S.C. 315 from U.S. 17 to Shad Road, a news release from the company said. Traffic will be detoured to S.C. 170, Freedom Parkway, until Oct. 31, the release said. The company advised drivers to avoid traveling toward U.S. 17 because it will be blocked to through traffic.