Typically drive on this Beaufort bridge? You may consider a different route tonight

Drivers should expect more traffic in the downtown Beaufort area tonight as construction on the Woods Memorial Bridge continues.

The bridge will be restricted to one lane from 7 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday, according to a post on the City of Beaufort’s Facebook page.

The Woods Memorial Bridge is a swing bridge over the Beaufort River connecting Lady’s Island and Beaufort. Its namesake is Richard V. Woods, a S.C. Highway Patrol officer who was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 15, 1969. The bridge also appeared in the movie Forrest Gump.

