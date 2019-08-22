Traffic

Adult and 2 children ejected from SUV in northern Beaufort County car crash late Wednesday

One adult and two children were transported to a local hospital Wednesday night after a two-vehicle collision in Burton, according to a Burton Fire District news release.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Trask Parkway near Shelter Church Road.

An SUV involved in the collision had rolled over onto its roof, and the three occupants had been ejected from the vehicle, the release said.

The adult and an infant who were inside the SUV were seriously injured, according to the release.

The second vehicle’s passengers were uninjured.

Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Fire and Emergency Services and Beaufort County EMS also responded to the scene.

This was the second incident Burton Fire District responded to Wednesday involving a vehicle rolling over. Around 2:30 a.m., a single vehicle crashed on Bruce K. Smalls Road and rolled onto its roof. The driver was not injured.

Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018.
