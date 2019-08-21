One person killed, another injured in Hardeeville-area crash Tuesday evening

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

One person was killed and another injured in a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening north of Hardeeville, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2008 Honda was traveling south on U.S. 321 about 5:46 p.m. when the vehicle veered off the left side of the highway, struck a tree and overturned, according to Cpl. Judd Jones, spokesman for the Highway Patrol.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

The driver, who had been wearing a seat belt, was transported to Savannah Memorial University Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Jones said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The passenger, who had not been wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. That person’s name was not immediately released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.