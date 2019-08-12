Traffic alert: Lanes on Hilton Head bridges to close this week. Here’s where and when

Drone video: Bridge maintenance closes the gaps that you may think are just lines S.C. Department of Transportation must close lanes when they replace the rubber sealant between bridge decks. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK S.C. Department of Transportation must close lanes when they replace the rubber sealant between bridge decks.

If you’re heading to Hilton Head Island after dark this week, prepare for traffic.

The eastbound right lane on the second bridge to the island over Skull Creek will be closed from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. each night this week through Friday night.

Traffic will be routed to the left lane after Pinckney Island so crews can perform routine bridge maintenance, according to a release from the S.C. Department of Transportation.

During the daytime, all lanes will be open. Westbound lanes are unaffected by the maintenance.

All four bridges between Hilton Head and the mainland are included in the SCDOT U.S. 278 corridor project, which will change how drivers get to the island and increase bridge capacity over the next several years.

A look at the J. Wilton Graves Bridge on Friday morning as steady eastbound traffic moves over Skull Creek (the Intracoastal Waterway) onto Hilton Head Island. Crews contracted by the S.C. Department of Transportation will use overnight lane closures May 28 - 30 to repair and replace the rubber joint extensions, gaps between the bridge’s decks, to protect the bearings from the elements. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com

The entire corridor has been subject to a year-long state environmental study to determine the natural and human effects of potential changes to the corridor. The results of that study will be shared, along with a list of options for the bridges at 5 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island.