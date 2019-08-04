One vehicle overturned in 3-vehicle accident on Bluffton Parkway and Burnt Church, police say

One vehicle was overturned in a three vehicle accident at the intersection of Burnt Church Road and Bluffton Parkway on Sunday afternoon, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bob Bromage said.

“Only minor injuries were reported and no one was transported,” Bromage said.

All westbound lanes on Bluffton Parkway were closed near the intersection for about a 30 minutes but have reopened.

Beaufort County traffic cameras showed one vehicle in the middle of the intersection overturned at about 1:45 p.m. Sunday.