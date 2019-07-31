Traffic
Crash blocked southbound lanes of I-95 near Hilton Head exit more than hour
Crash blocks all lanes of I-95 South, causes traffic delays late Wednesday morning
A crash blocked southbound lanes of I-95 near the Hilton Head exit in Hardeeville for more than an hour around midday on Wednesday.
The view from an SC Department of Transportation traffic camera showed vehicles at a standstill and first responders on the scene around 11:30 a.m.
The wreck happened at 10:27 a.m. near the 8 mile marker on the interstate, according to Juan Singleton, spokesman for the City of Hardeeville.
An SCDOT alert said the scene was cleared at 12:10 p.m.
Singleton said the driver of a Ford F-350 pickup with a trailer collided with another vehicle. The model of the other vehicle was not available.
A passenger in that other vehicle was injured but was treated at the scene, Singleton said.
No charges had been filed as of 1 p.m. Wednesday. Singleton said the wreck was under investigation and charges could be forthcoming.
Comments