Crash blocked southbound lanes of I-95 near Hilton Head exit more than hour

A crash blocked all lanes of Interstate 95 southbound at Hardeeville's Exit 8/U.S. 278 for about an hour on Wednesday, July 31. The left lane was reopened around 11:45 a.m.

A crash blocked southbound lanes of I-95 near the Hilton Head exit in Hardeeville for more than an hour around midday on Wednesday.

The view from an SC Department of Transportation traffic camera showed vehicles at a standstill and first responders on the scene around 11:30 a.m.

The wreck happened at 10:27 a.m. near the 8 mile marker on the interstate, according to Juan Singleton, spokesman for the City of Hardeeville.

An SCDOT alert said the scene was cleared at 12:10 p.m.

Singleton said the driver of a Ford F-350 pickup with a trailer collided with another vehicle. The model of the other vehicle was not available.

A passenger in that other vehicle was injured but was treated at the scene, Singleton said.

No charges had been filed as of 1 p.m. Wednesday. Singleton said the wreck was under investigation and charges could be forthcoming.