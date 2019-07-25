Traffic alert: Multiple lanes blocked on Bluffton Parkway after crash

Top 10 intersections with the most accidents in Beaufort County
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety logged 14,383 traffic collisions in Beaufort County, SC between January 2015 to June 2019. Here are the intersections that saw the highest number of accidents.
All westbound lanes of Bluffton Parkway near Burnt Church Road were blocked Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release said.
The vehicles involved in the collision and emergency vehicles were blocking the two lanes as of 1:45 p.m.
Law enforcement is urging drivers to use alternate routes and expect delays in the area.
This story will be updated when more information become available.
Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college’s daily newspaper.
