Traffic alert: Multiple lanes blocked on Bluffton Parkway after crash

All westbound lanes of Bluffton Parkway near Burnt Church Road were blocked Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash, a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

The vehicles involved in the collision and emergency vehicles were blocking the two lanes as of 1:45 p.m.

Law enforcement is urging drivers to use alternate routes and expect delays in the area.

This story will be updated when more information become available.

