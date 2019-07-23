Traffic alert: Crash near SC/GA border on I-95 blocks lane Tuesday morning

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college’s daily newspaper.
Jasper County SC officials approved a resolution to apply for funding to add an Exit 3 on I-95 in Hardeeville. The interchange would offer access to Riverport development and support the Ocean Terminal port.
