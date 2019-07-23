Traffic alert: Crash near SC/GA border on I-95 blocks lane Tuesday morning

Crash on I-95 blocked all southbound lanes of the interstate Tuesday morning A crash blocked all southbound lanes of I-95 around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. One lane of the interstate was re-opened around 10 a.m., but traffic was backed up to Exit 8 in Hardeeville. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A crash blocked all southbound lanes of I-95 around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. One lane of the interstate was re-opened around 10 a.m., but traffic was backed up to Exit 8 in Hardeeville.

Traffic was backed up late Tuesday morning after a crash on I-95 South about a mile away from Exit 5 for Hardeeville and U.S. 17, according to an alert from S.C. Department of Transportation.

All lanes on that section of the interstate were blocked as of 10:01 a.m., the alert said, but one lane appeared to be open as of 10:05 a.m.

Officers with the Hardeeville Police Department were still on the scene as of 10:15 a.m.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

