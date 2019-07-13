Traffic alert: Crash causes backup on Hilton Head bridges Saturday afternoon

Here’s how bad traffic can get when you hit the Hilton Head bridge at the wrong time Traffic to and from Hilton Head Island is often congested, but it can be at its worst on summer Saturdays when its tourist season and the vacationers are arriving. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Traffic to and from Hilton Head Island is often congested, but it can be at its worst on summer Saturdays when its tourist season and the vacationers are arriving.

A two-car accident on the eastbound bridge to Hilton Head Island has shut down the left lane, exacerbating the congestion that comes with a typical Saturday afternoon on U.S. 278.

Often dubbed “turnover day,” the Hilton Head bridges are packed with week-long visitors arriving to the island between noon and 6 p.m. most Saturdays.

There were no injuries in the July 13 crash, according to Maj. Bob Bromage with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the cars needed to be removed from the scene by a wrecker, according to a news release, which slowed down traffic. The scene was cleared around 5 p.m.

At 5 p.m., Google Maps reported an hour-and 27-minute delay on U.S. 278

Eastbound traffic appeared to be backed up past Malphrus Road in Bluffton.

Linda Swinehart Special to The Island Packet