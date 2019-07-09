1 person injured in roll-over accident at Broad River Bridge, officials say

Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department

One person has been transported with non-life threatening injuries to an area hospital after a two-vehicle crash at the base of the Broad River Bridge in Port Royal, said Ross Vezin, Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department spokesperson.

He said one of the vehicles rolled over during the collision.

One westbound lane on S.C. 170 remained closed at about 4:45 p.m. as emergency crews worked at the scene, he said. Both westbound lanes had previously been blocked for about 30 minutes.

Google maps showed traffic backed-up in the area at 4:50 p.m.