A crash near the Hilton Head bridge is blocking traffic on U.S. Route 278 Saturday afternoon, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic heading east on the highway is backed up to Burnt Church Road. As of 4:25 p.m., the crash appeared to be cleared, but traffic was still blocked. Eastbound motorists can expect at least a 40-minute delay, according to Google Maps.

