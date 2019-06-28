Traffic
I-95 traffic alert: Crash stops traffic, closes southbound lane Friday afternoon
A collision on I-95 near Hardeeville backed up traffic heading south toward the South Carolina state line on Friday afternoon, according to S.C. Department of Transportation traffic cameras and Google Maps.
The crash near exit 5 closed down the right southbound lane, according to SCDOT. The crash was listed as involving injuries on the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.
Google Maps was showing delays of over an hour and a half Friday at 3:45 p.m.
Drivers on Waze reported a medical helicopter landing in the area.
Northbound traffic was also backed up, and Google Maps listed a crash at the South Carolina state line on the northbound side.
A call to the South Carolina Highway Patrol Friday afternoon was not immediately returned.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
