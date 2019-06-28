I-95 traffic alert: Crash stops traffic, closes southbound lane Friday afternoon

Crash on I-95 southbound causing traffic delays during Friday rush hour A crash on I-95 southbound near Exit 5 was causing traffic congestion on the interstate just before 4 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A crash on I-95 southbound near Exit 5 was causing traffic congestion on the interstate just before 4 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019.

A collision on I-95 near Hardeeville backed up traffic heading south toward the South Carolina state line on Friday afternoon, according to S.C. Department of Transportation traffic cameras and Google Maps.

The crash near exit 5 closed down the right southbound lane, according to SCDOT. The crash was listed as involving injuries on the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.

Google Maps was showing delays of over an hour and a half Friday at 3:45 p.m.

Drivers on Waze reported a medical helicopter landing in the area.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Northbound traffic was also backed up, and Google Maps listed a crash at the South Carolina state line on the northbound side.

Google Maps

A call to the South Carolina Highway Patrol Friday afternoon was not immediately returned.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.