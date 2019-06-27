Wreck blocking all eastbound lanes of US 278 Thursday morning

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

A wreck is blocking all eastbound lanes of U.S. 278 near Burnt Church Road in Bluffton since 7:40 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic is being redirected through the turn lanes.

The news release advises motorists to use alternate routes and be prepared for traffic.

Firefighters and an ambulance are on the scene.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Details about the two-vehicle crash were not immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.