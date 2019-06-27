Traffic
Wreck blocking all eastbound lanes of US 278 Thursday morning
A wreck is blocking all eastbound lanes of U.S. 278 near Burnt Church Road in Bluffton since 7:40 a.m. Thursday, according to a news release from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Traffic is being redirected through the turn lanes.
The news release advises motorists to use alternate routes and be prepared for traffic.
Firefighters and an ambulance are on the scene.
Details about the two-vehicle crash were not immediately available.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
